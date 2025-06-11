Overnight cuts to water supply for essential maintenance work in eastern Costa del Sol towns

The water supply in parts of Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar will be suspended in the early hours of Thursday 12 June for essential maintenance work

Residents in the El Tomillar area of Torre del Mar and all of Vélez-Málaga (with the exception of La Gloria, Santa María and Vélez Sol) will have their water supply cut from midnight tonight until 9am on Thursday 12 June for essential maintenance work.

Due to the renovation of the totaliser meter of the Romeral deposit, Aqualia, the company that manages the municipal water service in Vélez-Málaga, will suspend the supply on Thursday 12 June throughout the night until 9am.

Aqualia advises people to ensure that no taps are left running during the hours of the cut to avoid unnecessary water loss, and not to use electrical appliances such as washing machines or dishwashers, to avoid technical problems or damage.

Once the service has been restored, Aqualia recommends letting the water from taps to run for a few minutes, to avoid any possible impurities. The company reports that it is working to provide technical solutions to improve the municipal water networks and reminds users that they can call Aqualia's free telephone number: 900 81 44 83, 24 hours a day for any queries they may have.