Culinary gala with local produce promotes Rincón de la Victoria

The customary Gala del Boquerón Victoriano - organised by Rincón de la Victoria council - took place this week ahead of the Fitur tourist fair in Madrid.

The event celebrates the local fish speciality of non-salted anchovy - the boquerón - and the culinary traditions of this Costa town to the east of Malaga. It was held at the capital's prestigious Hotel Intercontinental.

The gala included a demonstration of slow-cooking by two local chefs: Álvaro Saura and Iván Bravo. They prepared a menu with produce from the Axarquía area that included raisins and subtropical fruit as well as boquerón anchovies, of course, which were marinated in sweet Malaga wine.

Several well know local names, provincial politicians and mayors from other nearby municipalities attended the event.