Vox councillor in Nerja votes against Ukraine manifesto Jeffrey Taylor claims he agrees with the content of the document but voted against it because it was produced by a “shady” organisation

Nerja town hall’s right wing Vox councillor, Jeffrey Taylor, voted against endorsing a manifesto condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a video conference council meeting last Thursday. All other political parties voted in favour of the declaration, which was written by the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP). Taylor claimed that while he agreed with the content of the manifesto, he considers the FEMP to be “shady”.

The councillor explained to SUR on Friday that his party "is totally in favour of the manifesto with all its content”, but as it is an adherence to the FEMP document, he said he “voted against it, because it is another shady organisation". However, Taylor pointed out that he had received instructions from his party "to adhere to the proposal and vote in favour." He also alluded to his party's previous rejections of the FEMP's proposals on other issues.

Nerja town hall has aligned itself with national institutions and the international community demanding "the immediate cessation of aggression and the withdrawal of Russian military personnel deployed in Ukraine" and conveyed its “solidarity and affection" to the 68 Ukrainian citizens registered on the town hall’s ‘Padrón’.

The town hall’s statement also supports “any action aimed at restoring peace and democratic coexistence, and respect for legality and human rights; at the same time as placing itself at the disposal of the government of Spain to collaborate in any type of humanitarian action and the reception of Ukrainian citizens who are leaving their country."