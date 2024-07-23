Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

41 Club members joining in with the singing. SUR
Costa del Sol-based foreigners&#039; club enjoys a musical summer
Community spirit

Costa del Sol-based foreigners' club enjoys a musical summer

The 41 Club Nerja have two regular gatherings each month, on the first and third Thursdays

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 15:38

41 Club Nerja enjoyed a barbecue and music for their summer event at Potters Bar in the town on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol on Thursday 18 July.

Opera singer Bridget Peirson-Davis entertained the group with songs including You'll Never Walk Alone, originally from the hit 1945 Broadway show Carousel. She also sang I am the Captain of the Pinafore from Gilbert and Sullivan’s operetta HMS Pinafore, among other popular songs.

41 Club publicity officer Steve Ryan said that the evening consisted of, “great food, great fun, great friends in a great location. That's how to spend a lovely balmy summer evening in Nerja”.

The International 41 Club welcomes Ex Round Table members from around the world. Some members are resident in Spain, others are able only to make a few meetings, and the club currently has members from nine different countries.

The 41 Club have two regular gatherings each month: on the first Thursday of the month they have lunch together in the town and on the third Thursday of each month they hold an evening meeting with a speaker or a theme.

For more information about the club, contact Steve Ryan via email: steve.ryan.sr56@gmail.com or phone / WhatsApp: +44 7546 402770.

