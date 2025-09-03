Costa del Sol town wages war on dangerous processionary caterpillars

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 10:58 Share

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has started its annual treatment of pine trees against processionary caterpillars. The treatment is carried out using endotherapy, a technique that is safe for people and pets.

The parks and gardens department has started the treatment to coincide with the time of year when eggs laid on the pine needles begin to hatch. The campaign will be carried out in phases, prioritising particularly sensitive areas to prevent a significant resurgence of the pest.

The councillor for the area, Manuel García, has announced that this year the treatment will be expanded to a larger number of trees: 310 additional pine trees located in public spaces including Parque Victoria, near the Benalgalbón football pitch and the areas adjacent to the Tierno Galván primary school, among others.

An area of pine trees being treated to prevent processionary caterpillars from building nests.

"Over the past few years, we have been expanding our coverage areas to cover as many areas as possible, with the aim of reaching the majority of pine trees located in public spaces in the municipality," the councillor stated.

According to the town hall, the treatment method used is endotherapy, which is a "highly effective technique" that involves the direct injection of the product into the plant's vascular system, following specific protocols for each species and type of pest. This system, authorised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Environment, is non-toxic to people and pets, meaning it is safe to use in public spaces.

The areas most frequently affected by this caterpillar include roundabouts, public parks, schools, and playgrounds, where the presence of the processionary caterpillar can cause allergic reactions, skin rashes, and respiratory problems.

The town hall has appealed to the public, urging all owners with pine trees in gardens or private areas to carry out the necessary treatments to stop the spread of the caterpillars.