Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Vélez-Málaga's environment councillor Rocío Ruiz during the awareness campaign in January. SUR
Costa del Sol town has slapped 84 pet mess fines on owners since byelaw came into force
Local byelaws

Costa del Sol town has slapped 84 pet mess fines on owners since byelaw came into force

Vélez-Málaga has also clamped down on the dumping of garden and construction waste and leaving furniture by street containers without notifying the town hall collection service

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 19:39

Compartir

Local Police officers in Vélez-Málaga, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, have issued 84 fines since the introduction of a byelaw requiring pet owners to clean up after their dogs and imposing stricter controls on fly tipping. The ‘in your house you would clean it up...our streets are your home' campaign to raise awareness of the new byelaw was launched earlier this year and local residents were given a two-week grace period before police started to issue the fines.

Councillor for the environment, Rocío Ruiz said on Tuesday 27 February, "We are pleased to announce the data already compiled, following the report sent to us by the Local Police after the campaign carried out throughout the municipality.”

She went on to say that the ‘In your house you would clean it... our streets are your home' campaign was designed to “raise awareness through different information points in busy areas, such as street markets, footpaths or dog parks. However, there are people who do not understand civility and we have to go beyond the information and issue fines.”

Encouraging figures

The councillor highlighted that “a total of 84 reports were made by the municipal officers. A total of 92 notifications have also been collected through the Gecor system. We also note that sanctions have been imposed on people who have dumped garden and construction waste and left furniture in the street without prior notice to the free phone number for its removal.”

Ruiz, making "a new appeal for civic-mindedness”, said that while the figures are “encouraging”, they “are not enough”. The councillor added, “We all have to continue working and educating to raise awareness that the excrement of our pets must be collected and their urine diluted."

She concluded, "As the campaign slogan says, 'In your house you would clean it up... Our streets are your home'. It is everyone's job to keep our municipality clean, not just that of the council's cleaning services. I ask for greater civic-mindedness from residents so that these fines are reduced to anecdotal figures.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Swimming pool confusion on the Costa amid ongoing drought crisis: Will they be in use this summer?
  2. 2 What is special about 28 February in Andalucía and why is it declared a public holiday?
  3. 3 The hidden, free to access natural spa in Malaga province fed by warm sulphurous water gushing from the ground
  4. 4 More than 550 million euros of investment pumped into Costa del Sol hotels
  5. 5 Work to renew main Costa del Sol sewer network gets under way in Fuengirola
  6. 6 Costa del Sol hotels forecast 78.5% occupancy rate for 'early' Easter week at end of March
  7. 7 Supermarket chains in Spain investigated over whether they are applying sales tax reduction on basic foods correctly
  8. 8 These are the recipients of the Junta's top honours during the region's Andalucía Day celebrations
  9. 9 In pictures: Blanket of snow covers Malaga mountains for second time this year
  10. 10 Police smash Costa del Sol-based gang that sent drugs to EU countries via local courier companies

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad