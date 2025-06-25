Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rincón de la Victoria's coastline SUR
Tourism

Costa del Sol town receives EU funding for digital tourism

Rincón de la Victoria, Malaga city and the provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga, have all been beneficiaries of NextGenerationEU funding as part of the Network of Smart Tourism Destinations (DTI)

SUR

Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 14:43

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is to introduce a new digital tool to improve tourism management in the town. It has been awarded more than 250,000 euros of European funding within the framework of the Network of Smart Tourism Destinations (DTI) promoted by Segittur within the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, funded by the European Union - NextGenerationEU.

The new tool is designed to improve the quality of life of citizens and the visitor experience according to the town hall. The councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín, said it will "improve decision-making for the benefit of the municipality's tourism management, offering a more personalised and sustainable experience to visitors, while increasing the quality of life of residents thanks to a more efficient use of resources and the implementation of innovative digital solutions".

The new technological platform will allow the town hall to collect and analyse data on tourist flows, the most popular services and visitor behaviour. "With this information we will be able to make more informed decisions, anticipate needs and offer a more personalised and sustainable tourist experience," said mayor of Rincon Francisco Salado, who highlighted the importance of belonging to the Network of Smart Tourist Destinations (DTI), "which has allowed us to qualify for this important line of funding".

Rincón de la Victoria is one of the 46 destinations selected throughout Spain to receive a total of 94 million euros. Malaga city and the provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga have also been beneficiaries of the funding.

