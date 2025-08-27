Costa del Sol town ramps up 'war' on beach hoggers

Jennie Rhodes Torrox Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 17:25 Share

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is continuing its 'war' on beach hoggers. Local Police officers continue to patrol the town's beaches to "ensure compliance with beach regulations for the use and enjoyment of the municipality's beaches during the busy tourist season," according to a statement released on Tuesday 26 August.

Once again this summer officers are removing items used to reserve space, including parasols, chairs and towels when the owners are not present. During August the Local Police has stepped up its information campaign, reminding people that "reserving space on the beaches can result in fines".

According to the statement, "Officers thoroughly check that these beach items have been left unattended for several hours, so they do not penalise those who leave to eat or go for a walk, among other similar circumstances."

The municipal bylaw states that "it is prohibited to reserve physical space on beaches, at any time of day or night, by placing any type of object or equipment such as chairs, umbrellas, tables or gazebos on the sand without the physical presence of the owner."

The same regulation states that "objects found in this manner will be removed and stored by municipal services and will remain in their facilities for a maximum period of fourteen days." If they are not collected by their owners upon payment of the corresponding fine of 30 euros within the two-week period, they will be disposed of.

Local Police officers remove items from beaches in Torrox Costa

The town hall caught the attention of the international media when it first introduced the fines in 2014. The bylaw has recently been extended to gazebos, tents and any other similar structures following complaints from beach-goers and businesses in the area, as reported by SUR this week.