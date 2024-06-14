Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Beach-goers in Vélez-Málaga have been unable to use the showers for two summers. E. Cabezas
Costa del Sol town plans to turn on taps to beach footbaths by using seawater
Drought crisis

Costa del Sol town plans to turn on taps to beach footbaths by using seawater

Showers along the 22 kilometres of Vélez-Málaga's coastline have been out of action for two years due to the drought

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 14 June 2024, 08:27

After two consecutive summers without showers on the beaches of Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, the town hall has asked the Junta de Andalucía and the central government's coastal department for permission to use seawater to operate its footbaths.

A statement released by the town hall on Wednesday 12 June explained that they had put in the request, which is "an initiative that we have been considering for a long time". The use of seawater for footbaths is already in place in Valencia.

Deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, stressed that the town hall is “concerned about the optimal and efficient use of the limited water resources we have in this extreme drought”.

Earlier this month the town hall announced that showers and footbaths will be in operation at the six adapted beaches for people with reduced mobility this summer. Councillors have called for "responsible use" of the facilities.

