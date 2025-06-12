Costa del Sol town marks World Oceans Day with educational activities

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Thursday, 12 June 2025, 16:37 Compartir

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol will be holding a day of environmental awareness on Saturday 14 June, to mark World Oceans Day, which was celebrated on Saturday 8 June.

The activity will be taking place at El Cantal cliffs in La Cala del Moral from 10am to 1pm. It is being organised by the Fundación Aula del Mar Mediterráneo (FAMM) in collaboration with Rincón de la Victoria town hall, the Creamar Rincón de la Victoria volunteer group of the Marine Protection Network (RPM) and Ecodive and is open to the public.

The councillor for beaches, Sergio Díaz, said that the day "aims to raise awareness of the importance of caring for our seas, encouraging collective commitment to the protection of the natural marine heritage of Rincón de la Victoria".

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, stressed "the importance of promoting environmental education and citizen involvement in the protection of the coast," and thanked the work of the Fundación Aula del Mar Mediterráneo and Creamar "for their commitment to the conservation of the marine environment".

During the day, various educational activities will take place, including a guided snorkelling route to discover the marine biodiversity of the area, and informative workshops such as 'Submerged Forests' and 'SeahorseMed: stories of the seahorses'.

This initiative is part of the work of the Marine Protection Network (RPM), an environmental volunteer platform coordinated by the Aula del Mar Mediterráneo Foundation, which promotes organised citizen action against threats to the marine and coastal environment. The local Creamar groups, including the one in Rincón de la Victoria, promote education, conservation and ecological restoration initiatives based on knowledge of and commitment to their environment.