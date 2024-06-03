Costa del Sol town issues new beach rules and regulations for summer: this what you can and can't do

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Monday, 3 June 2024, 15:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has published a municipal bylaw which includes a series of measures for the use of its beaches this summer.

The announcement coincided with the start of its summer lifeguard service on Saturday 1 June. The councillor for beaches Sergio Díaz explained. “As usual, a document has been drawn up containing the rules and recommendations for the correct functioning of all the services.”

This year for the first time the installation of tents for private use and to provide shade will be allowed up to a maximum size of 3x3 metres at a distance of at least 15 metres from the shore at high tide. In this sense, the councillor recalled that “it is forbidden to camp or to set up any tents, structures with tarpaulins or other shelters”.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, stressed “the importance of respecting these rules on the beaches to ensure the normality and tranquillity of residents and users. Our job is to offer optimal beaches for the good use and enjoyment of all”.

Smoking ban

Smoking is totally prohibited in the following areas: Rincón de la Victoria (area between Diosa Noctiluca and Plaza Pepe El Boticario), La Cala del Moral (area between Sala Mare Nostrum and accessible bathing point for people with reduced mobility), and Torre de Benagalbón (area between the mouth of the Arroyo Serrezuela and Calle Planetario).

Furthermore, the showers and footbaths will not be in use due to the ongoing drought and barbecues and small bonfires are prohibited. Fishing from the shore and underwater fishing is prohibited in bathing areas from 9am to 10pm. Fishing of any kind is also prohibited in the El Cantal cliffs area of La Cala del Moral.

The sale of any product is also prohibited on the beach, as well as the provision of services without municipal authorisation. No vehicles may be parked or driven on the beach, and the reservation of space on the beaches is forbidden at any time of the day or night.