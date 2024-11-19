Costa del Sol town hall allocates funding to charity that supports people with disabilities

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 12:31

El Taller de la Amistad de Nerja has received 35,000 euros from Nerja town hall to support their programs and activities aimed at the integration and welfare of people with disabilities.

Founded in 1996, the association supports people with disabilities and children with developmental disorders or who at risk of suffering from them in the town and other neighbouring areas such as Torrox, Frigiliana and Algarrobo on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

The grant will be used to finance various activities, including employment programmes, with actions aimed at promoting social and labour insertion, and the family environment, “implementing actions that seek to overcome the obstacles that prevent people with disabilities and their families to advance in the development and improvement of their quality of life,” said Nerja’s councillor for social services, Daniel Rivas.

Rivas stressed in a statement “the importance of this municipal collaboration”, which will allow the association to continue its work of support, training and personal development among its users, promoting a more inclusive environment.

“The Taller de la Amistad carries out fundamental work in Nerja and Maro, providing support to those who need it most and facilitating their social integration. This grant is a sign of the commitment of the town hall with those who work every day to improve the quality of life of our residents,” said the councillor.