Costa del Sol town goes gluten free for Three Kings parade

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 3 January 2025, 18:14 | Updated 18:24h.

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol will be handing out 5,500 kilos of gluten-free sweets during its Three Kings parade which is taking place on Saturday 4 January, starting at 4pm from the Los Rubios area of the town. Like most of the Costa del Sol, Rincón de la Victoria's parade has been brought forward by a day due to the forecast for rain on Sunday 5 January.

Greencón, the town hall’s environmental brand, will also distribute 3,000 biodegradable bags to facilitate the collection of sweets along the route of the parade and festive Greencón tricycles will form part of the parade.

Also this year, an inclusive section (parade without light and sound) will be incorporated for people with autism spectrum disorders, which will start in Avenida de la Torre at the Asalbez building to the Granadillas stream, and these families will also have priority access during the official reception in the municipal auditorium.