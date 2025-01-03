Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Melchior gives out sweets during last year's parade. SUR
Costa del Sol town goes gluten free for Three Kings parade
Traditions

Costa del Sol town goes gluten free for Three Kings parade

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has announced that it will be handing out 5,500 kilos of sweets suitable for coeliacs during the event on Saturday

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Friday, 3 January 2025, 18:14

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol will be handing out 5,500 kilos of gluten-free sweets during its Three Kings parade which is taking place on Saturday 4 January, starting at 4pm from the Los Rubios area of the town. Like most of the Costa del Sol, Rincón de la Victoria's parade has been brought forward by a day due to the forecast for rain on Sunday 5 January.

Greencón, the town hall’s environmental brand, will also distribute 3,000 biodegradable bags to facilitate the collection of sweets along the route of the parade and festive Greencón tricycles will form part of the parade.

Also this year, an inclusive section (parade without light and sound) will be incorporated for people with autism spectrum disorders, which will start in Avenida de la Torre at the Asalbez building to the Granadillas stream, and these families will also have priority access during the official reception in the municipal auditorium.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town to consult residents on future of abandoned tram service
  2. 2 The Three Kings deliver the crowning glory of the festive celebrations in Spain
  3. 3 Photo capturing rural life in one of Malaga's smallest villages wins major competition
  4. 4 Fuengirola bids farewell to 2024 with huge New Year's Eve party and lots of freebies
  5. 5 Guadalhorce valley town announces arrival of new Decathlon sports store
  6. 6 Fuengirola makes 'significant progress' with implementation of intelligent traffic management system
  7. 7 Limited access for New Year's Eve celebrations at iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol town ends nighttime cuts to water supply
  9. 9 Festive fancy dress fun run takes to the streets in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Construction of new luxury residential complex begins in Estepona

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol town goes gluten free for Three Kings parade