Costa del Sol town bids farewell to summer with giant cake for 4,000 people

Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol is hosting its annual 'Día del Turista' (tourist day) on Thursday 28 August, with a giant cake for 4,000 people, which will be distributed free of charge on the promenade, next to the lighthouse.

For the eighth year of tourist day, once again chef Roberto Soler has created the cake which measures almost 8.5 metres long and will provide around 4,000 slices. This year's theme is sport and solidarity.

Soler explained that "sport is booming and we know that there are countless sports that can be practised in the municipality. There are many clubs and associations, so this year we are going to pay tribute to all of them".

The chef went on to say that the cake is "a white sponge cake, with a spiced syrup, vegetable cream and peach jam". Regarding the ingredients he explained that he has used "approximately 35 metres of sponge cake, with about 70 litres of syrup to make it nice and moist, and about 350 kilos of vegetable cream. As for the jam, we will use 100 kilos, and for the decoration we will have pieces measuring more than 150 centimetres".

The event will begin at 8.30pm and "serves to thank tourists for their loyalty to our destination, as well as to involve them in the events we hold throughout the year in Torre del Mar," according to the deputy mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia.