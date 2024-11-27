Costa del Sol tourist attraction at the epicentre of advances in underground biology

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 20:11

The Nerja Cave on the eastern Costa del Sol not only continues to be a major tourist attraction, but also continues to attract the interest of researchers from a wide range of scientific fields. The foundation that manages the cave hosted the fifth Encuentro Ibérico de Biología Subterránea (Iberian underground biology meeting) from 15 to 17 November at the Nerja Museum.

The meeting aims to advance scientific knowledge of the extraordinary underground ecosystems of the Iberian peninsula. According to the foundation, the event brought together both national and international specialists and enthusiasts of the subterranean environment who shared, analysed and debated the results of their work and research.

“All with a dual purpose: to advance scientific knowledge of these exceptional ecosystems, underground laboratories that allow research into subjects as diverse as planetary biodiversity or the fight against climate change, and to contribute to their adequate protection, in accordance with the pressures to which they are currently subjected,” said the Cueva de Nerja foundation in a statement.