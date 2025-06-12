Costa del Sol English-language business group holds first open day

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Thursday, 12 June 2025, 18:56 Compartir

The Axarquía Business Network (ABN) held its first open day on Thursday 12 June at the Lux Mundi centre in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol. Around 15 companies based in the east of Malaga province, including real estate agencies, photographers, wedding celebrants, language academies and more, had stalls at the event where they were able to provide information to potential clients.

There was a raffle which included prizes donated by member companies with the funds going towards Lux Mundi's monthly food drive. The event attracted the growing number of foreign-owned businesses in the Axarquía, as well as more established ones and Spanish companies interested in working with foreign clients.

ABN is an English-language group which started in January 2025 and meets every Tuesday morning from 7 to 9am at the Lux Mundi centre in Torre del Mar. Members actively help with the centre's food and Christmas toy drive which help local families. It is hoping to expand its reach as the east of Malaga area attracts more foreign visitors and residents.

Photos from the open day J. R.

While the weekly meetings are conducted in English, there are also German, French, Dutch, South American, Spanish and Icelandic members. Everyone pays five euros a week and there's no joining fee. Although there is no obligation to attend every week, the group does ask for a minimum commitment of two out of every four weeks. Each week the group focuses on a different topic that affects business in general or issues that specifically affect foreigners setting up in Spain.

President of Lux Mundi Gloria Uribe said it was important for people to know that Lux Mundi is there "to bring people together" and that people see the centre as an "open space for other uses" as well as its traditional ecumenical service.