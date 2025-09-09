Costa del Sol castle to be restored and opened as a museum, thanks to EU funds

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 10:47 Share

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol announced on Monday 8 September the start of the tender process for the restoration of the old castle in Torre del Mar, with the aim of opening it up to the public as a museum.

The remains of the old castle are to be restored and opened as a museum thanks to European Union Next Generation funding. In summer 2024 Spain's central government agreed to allocate 1.4 million euros to Vélez-Málaga town hall to finance the restoration of the remains of the old military building in Torre del Mar. The project aims to open up the building, which was declared a site of cultural interest (BIC) since 1985, to the public.

According to deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, the project is "one of only 50 selected throughout Spain and the only one in the province of Malaga to receive this grant". He went on to say that "this is not only great news for Torre del Mar, but also a clear sign that our history, heritage and culture are valued beyond our borders".

The project has a budget of 846,082 euros, divided into 608,239 for the restoration of the building and 237,843 for the museum project. The work will take six months to complete. The councillor emphasised the importance of this achievement.

Companies interested in bidding for the contract have until 15 September to do so, with the aim of starting the works "as soon as possible" according to the town hall.