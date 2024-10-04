Costa del Sol American International Club raises cash for cancer charity

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Friday, 4 October 2024, 10:45 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Members of American International Club (AIC) in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol raised 275 euros during a coffee morning held in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Appeal on Saturday 28 September.

AIC president Don Foster and his wife Suzie hosted the coffee morning on their rooftop terrace and were joined by another 15 members of the club.

The AIC Nerja was founded in 2008 by Jean Lepkowski, her late husband and a group of other Americans who were resident in Nerja and the surrounding area.

The club has a full programme of activities from regular petanque matches to a weekly quiz night, lunches, coffee mornings and excursions, all with a strong focus on fundraising in aid of local and international charities.