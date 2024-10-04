Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Costa del Sol American International Club raises cash for cancer charity
Community spirit

Costa del Sol American International Club raises cash for cancer charity

President Don Foster and his wife Suzie invited members to a coffee morning held in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Appeal on their rooftop terrace

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Friday, 4 October 2024, 10:45

Opciones para compartir

Members of American International Club (AIC) in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol raised 275 euros during a coffee morning held in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Appeal on Saturday 28 September.

AIC president Don Foster and his wife Suzie hosted the coffee morning on their rooftop terrace and were joined by another 15 members of the club.

The AIC Nerja was founded in 2008 by Jean Lepkowski, her late husband and a group of other Americans who were resident in Nerja and the surrounding area.

The club has a full programme of activities from regular petanque matches to a weekly quiz night, lunches, coffee mornings and excursions, all with a strong focus on fundraising in aid of local and international charities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as holidaymakers are startled when octopus appears on Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Legendary Costa del Sol pizzeria closes after 35 years of serving 'loyal' customers
  3. 3 Electric scooter rider seriously injured after driver runs over him following corkscrew attack on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 UK police issue appeal to Brits in Spain as search for man wanted in connection with murder widens
  5. 5 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz triumphs in epic Beijing tennis final
  6. 6 Benalmádena ramps up cleaning services with addition of 'cutting edge' rubbish vehicle
  7. 7 The Feria del Rosario: a celebration of the essence of Fuengirola and its people
  8. 8 Cricket action hots up as Premier Division clashes begin in Cártama
  9. 9 Local Malaga products and specialities feature at inland autumn food festivals
  10. 10 Where can you see classic cars in the mountains of Malaga province this weekend?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad