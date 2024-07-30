Costa del Sol adapted beach improved following requests from users

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 19:15 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has extended its adapted beaches following demands from users over the lack of shade and walkways.

The deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the councillor for beaches, David Vilches, announced on Tuesday 29 July that the adapted area of the beach at the central lifeguard post in Torre del Mar has been improved to offer extended walkways and more shade.

Users of the town’s adapted beaches had been calling on the town hall to extend the walkway and provide shade in the area for people with reduced mobility. “Since last weekend the users of this coastline can now make use of it and enjoy a larger and more accessible shaded area, Atencia said, adding that the town hall will continue “improving and working” to meet the demands of users of accessible beaches.

Vilches explained that at a recent meeting with Amivel, a Vélez-Málaga association that supports and employs people with disabilities, the need to expand this shaded area and walkways due to the large influx of people using the area was raised. “Thus, we carried out this extension in order to meet the demand and improve the experience on our coast for people with reduced mobility,” the councillor said.

According to Vilches, the town hall has “doubled the adapted and shaded space, going from four to eight parasols”. He added, “I believe that this is the kind of response we have to give when we receive a demand from our residents, always listening to our residents, collectives and always ready to improve. The truth is that for me it is a pleasure and a luxury to be able to present this type of extension.”