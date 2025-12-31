Nine companies bid for contract to build viewpoints on eastern Costa del Sol

One of the areas where work will be carried out in Maro.

Nine companies have submitted bids for the contract to install viewpoints on the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs, on the eastern Costa del Sol. Nerja town hall announced in October a project to enhance the landscape, tourist and environmental value of the area by building viewpoints next to the old N-340 coastal road. The aim of the project is to regulate access and improve control of the protected area,

With a total surface area of 1,810 hectares, mostly in the province of Malaga and a section in the province of Granada, the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs are one of the most important coastal natural areas in the Mediterranean, with a protected sea area of 1,415 hectares of biodiversity which has been classified in the Barcelona Convention as an 'Area of Special Mediterranean Importance' (ZEPIM) since.

The project, which is part of the investment scheme of the 'Sustainable Nerja' tourism sustainability plan, has a budget of 547,515 euros, financed entirely with European resources through NextGenerationEU funds, within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

Public transport stops

According to the mayor José Alberto Armijo the municipal technicians will now evaluate the bids submitted and, once this analysis has been completed, the contract will be awarded. Armijo explained in a statement that the initiative is that "both the people of Nerja and those who visit us can enjoy even more of the landscape and natural wealth of the site, while promoting a sustainable tourism and an environmental model".

The project includes the construction of several panoramic viewpoints along the old N-340 road, as well as the installation of public transport stops, recreational areas, informative signage, benches and containers. The project also incorporates bollards to protect the pedestrian areas and safety barriers on the cliff sections with the greatest risk, according to town planning and infrastructure councillor, Alberto Tomé.

The new project is proposed within this framework of conservation and, at the same time, as an opportunity to organise access and regulate parking, a demand repeated by local residents and environmentalists, in view of the increase in visitors to the area every year.

Twelve new electric cars

The town hall has also put out to tender the supply of twelve electric vehicles and 100 per cent electric chargers for municipal services, with a base budget of 447,490 euros, including IVA sales tax. The investment is financed exclusively with European resources through the 'Sustainable Nerja' tourism sustainability plan, within the recovery, transformation and resilience plan, supported by the European Union through the NextGenerationEU funds.

According to the town hall cars, vans and SUVs, adapted to specific needs, such as the Local Police and Civil Protection, among others, will be acquired. This initiative will improve energy efficiency, promote sustainable mobility and strengthen the quality of municipal services linked to tourism and security in Nerja.

The call for tenders will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and through the town hall. Interested companies will have a period of 15 calendar days from the publication of the announcement to submit their bids, as reported by the town hall in a statement.