Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Man who strangled his partner and burned her body near Costa del Sol beauty spot has murder sentence upheld
Courts

Man who strangled his partner and burned her body near Costa del Sol beauty spot has murder sentence upheld

Andalucía's high court rejected an appeal by the defendant and upheld his 15-year prison sentence for murdering his 35-year-old partner

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 15:00

A man who strangled his partner and then burned her body in Nerja has had his 15-year prison sentence for murder upheld. Andalucía's high court made the ruling after rejecting the defence's claim that the trial should be declared null and void, therefore upholding the prison sentence handed down by Malaga's provincial court in April last year.

According to the defendant's lawyer in his appeal, the 35-year-old victim's death occurred during sexual practices. He therefore argued that he should have been tried for reckless homicide and not intentional homicide. However, after reviewing the case, the judge disagreed.

The murder happened on 2 August 2021, when the defendant started a fierce argument with the victim because of his jealousy. In the course of the fight, the man began to struggle with the victim and, moved by a "special contempt" for her "given her status as a woman", grabbed a piece of nylon rope and wrapped it around her neck, strangling her to death. This is what lawyers Antonio José García and Guzel Zamaltdinova, of Garzalex Abogados (lawyers), who acted as private prosecutors, argued during the proceedings.

He then tried to dispose of the body. The suspect wrapped the woman's body in a blanket and put it in a shopping trolley and then tried to hide it under cardboard boxes. He then took it out of the house and moved it outside before putting it in the boot of his car.

He drove for about 40 minutes until he reached a rural area near the Maro factory road, in the municipality of Nerja where he then took the body out of the car and set it on fire, before returning home.

On his arrival he was met with Guardia Civil officers who had been alerted by a neighbour after spotting the defendant with the shopping trolley. The accused acknowledged the facts when he was brought before the court after his arrest and has been in provisional prison since 5 August 2021. At the trial he claimed he confessed out of "pure shame".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New Costa del Sol storm tank will collect more than 3 million litres of water and help prevent flash flooding
  2. 2 Ryanair announces new route between Costa del Sol and a regional airport in the UK
  3. 3 Clear up under way along Costa del Sol after storm leaves debris strewn on beaches
  4. 4 Andalucía is the Spanish region where the arrival of international tourists by air has grown the most
  5. 5 'Dana' storm deposited more than 250mm of rain in just eight hours in village east of Malaga
  6. 6 UK police launch fresh appeal to find father and son who went missing on the Costa del Sol five years ago
  7. 7 Disappointment as Spain's Rafael Nadal loses Davis Cup opener in Malaga
  8. 8 Iconic flamenco chair sculpture installed on Fuengirola roundabout destroyed
  9. 9 Proposed 21% IVA sales tax on tourist apartments in Spain puts sector 'at risk'
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol residents face whopping 35% rise in water bills

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man who strangled his partner and burned her body near Costa del Sol beauty spot has murder sentence upheld