Contracts awarded for three sections of Malaga’s coastal path in the Axarquía The company Construcciones y Obras Verosa will be in charge of carrying out the works after eight years of complaints from Chilches and Benajarafe residents

After eight years of delays and complaints from local residents and opposition groups, Vélez-Málaga town hall has awarded the project to complete a section of coastal path between Benajarafe and Chilches.

The works have been awarded to the company Construcciones y Obras Verosa S.L.U. for 1.2 million euros, financed entirely by Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación. The 2.5 kilometre stretch forms part of the project to connect Malaga’s entire coastline. Work will begin in April.

Visiting the site on Tuesday 14 March, Councillor J. Hipólito Gómez said he was "very pleased" that "these works can finally be carried out and that they will offer greater accessibility, road safety, encourage healthy lifestyle habits and, in short, improve the quality of life of locals and visitors to Benajarafe and Chilches".

Four sections

Garcia detailed that the second section extends from the Arroyo de Chilches to the Cañada. It has a budget of 481,574 euros and a completion time of five months.

The third phase starts in the area of the old Chilches to Vélez-Málaga road and extends to the Arroyo Pataseca at the end of the El Cañuelo residential area. It has a budget of 486,413.95 euros and a completion period of five months.

The fourth section runs from the Arroyo Pataseca to the Arroyo Las Adelfas. It has a budget of 217,787.9 euros and a completion period of three months.

The councillor went on to say that work on another section in the Lagos area “will be announced shortly”.