Contract for management of access to Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs out to tender The natural park is Malaga province's only large undeveloped stretch of coastline, and has been protected since 1989

The Junta de Andalucía has put the contract out to tender for the management of access control services to the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs from Cantarriján beach which sits between the towns of Nerja and Almuñécar, in Granada province.

The concession will be for a period of ten years and with a total budget of around 1.2 million euros. The deadline for submitting bids was Tuesday 3 May.

The Maro-Cerro Cliffs natural park, which has been a protected area since 1989, is one of the most environmentally important enclaves in Malaga province, as it is the only large undeveloped stretch of coastline.

In order to preserve and protect the area, vehicles have been banned, with the exception of the areas of El Cañuelo and Cantarriján beaches, which are shared by the town of Nerja and the neighbouring town of Almuñécar.