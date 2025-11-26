Competition seeks to promote Malaga raisins in baking

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:50 Share

The Muscat of Alexandria grape, still heroically cultivated in Malaga province's Axarquía area with its steep slopes and the product's low profitability, is a true delicacy and a hallmark of Malaga's agriculture. To further highlight its value following its declaration as a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) by Unesco in April 2018, the Andalusian regional government and Carta Malacitana joined forces in 2023 to organise the first competition focused on the uses of this product in cooking.

After the success of its first two competitions in 2023 and 2024, this year's event has been announced. The regional spokesperson for agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development, Fernando Fernández and the president of La Carta Malacitana, Antonio Carrillo, presented the Concurso de Pasas de Málaga en pastelería-repostería y panadería-confitería (Malaga raisin competition for pastry and confectionery), on Tuesday 25 November. The goal is to "promote the GIAHS and highlight this heritage product of Malaga's gastronomy," Fernández said in a statement.

The competition will be held on 2 December at the El Castillo del Marqués hospitality school which forms part of the María Zambrano secondary school in Torre del Mar. Fernández pointed out that the competition "promotes the Malaga raisin, which boasts a unique production system in the world."

2,000 families

He said that the competition "demonstrates respect for our culture and traditions, thus contributing to the recognition of the work of some 800 producers who cultivate approximately 1,700 hectares of vineyards, which provide a livelihood for some 2,000 families."

First place in the competition comes with 400 euros in cash, five kilograms of raisins and a commemorative trophy; second place receives 250 euros, three kilograms of raisins and a trophy and third place receives 150 euros, one kilogram of raisins and a trophy. This year, twelve participants are expected (six per competition) representing top-tier pastry and confectionery shops and bakeries in the province.

The president of La Carta Malacitana explained that "this year's competition once again highlights the numerous ways Malaga raisins can be prepared, with a particular emphasis on their use in pastry." He went on to say that "we are going to promote the consumption of this product and its derivatives, as well as local products, both on restaurant menus and for home consumption." For this reason, he explained, "the judges will positively value entries that include seasonal Malaga ingredients."

Fernández added that the recent call for direct compensation aid of 325 euros per hectare, financed with the regional government's own budget, "is yet another example of the Andalusian government's continued support for farmers, in this case to compensate for production losses caused by mildew, which in the lower Axarquía area has reached as high as 80 per cent."