Two properties evacuated as a precaution after forest fire declared in Cómpeta Helicopter teams and specialist Plan Infoca firefighters on the ground are tackling the blaze in the Axarquia town

While the fight against the stablised fire in the Sierra de Mijas continues, another forest fire broke out in Cómpeta in Malaga's Axarquía at around 7pm this Monday afternoon, 18 July.

Plan Infoca reported, via its Twitter account, that a Super Puma helicopter, a Kamov helicopter, another medium-heavy helicopter, two operations technicians, 25 forest firefighters and an environmental agent are tackling the blaze in the area.

Speaking to SUR, the mayor of Cómpeta, Obdulio Pérez, said two houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, although it is hoped that their owners will be able to return to their homes soon. Pérez thanked the speed with which means have been deployed to the area, since firefighters from the Malaga Provincial Brigade have also joined the work; specifically four units from Nerja and Vélez. According to the councillor, the area affected by the flames is scrub and olive groves and he hopes that the fire can be stabilised quickly.