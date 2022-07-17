Alhaurín forest fire declared 'stabilised' as hundreds of personnel continue their efforts to fully control and extinguish it The Junta de Andalucía has lowered the emergency state to Level 0 and allowed the return of all the people who were still evacuated from their homes

The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade has managed to stabilise the forest fire in Alhaurín el Grande this Sunday afternoon, 17 July, after two days of intense work by the more than 400 personnel who have been working to try to put out the flames. As a result, the people who were still evacuated from their homes, around 700 of them, will be able to return after the Andalusian regional government lowered the emergency state to Level 0.

The news was communicated by the president of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, on social media networks. At the same time, he said wanted to thank the "efforts" of the more than 400 professionals who continue to work to extinguish it.

The possibility that the fire could be stabilised this Sunday had already been predicted this morning by Infoca experts. It was pointed out by the deputy director of the Provincial Operations Centre, Alejandro Molina, although he reminded that they would still have to wait to see how the fire evolved in the next few hours, in which the risk of reactivation of hot spots would increase due to the raised temperatures and decreased relative humidity.

