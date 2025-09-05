Companies sought for Costa del Sol cycle path contract

José Rodríguez Cámara Nerja Friday, 5 September 2025, 12:32 Share

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has put out to tender a contract for a project that will connect the town centre the coastal village of Maro via a cycle path. The project has a budget of 449,249 euros.

Funding for the cycle path is coming from the 'Nerja Sostenible' Sustainable Tourism Destination Plan, part of the Spanish Government's Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which is financed by the European Union through NextGenerationEU funds.

The aim is to create a 1.2-kilometre route that will run along the Barranco de Maro bridge and parallel to the old N-340 coastal road to the roundabout at the entrance to Maro.

This new section of the cycle path joins the other three already completed: the one from the Burriana roundabout to Oasis de Capistrano and the access to the Enrique López Cuenca Sports City, which are part of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan.

The total investment to date is around 950,000 euros for a 2.2-kilometre route that is already in service. When the new project is completed, this route will be 3.4 kilometres long and 1.4 million euros will have been allocated, with a clear focus on promoting alternative mobility to cars and active tourism. Councillor Alberto Tomé, explained that companies interested in bidding for this contract have until 18 September to do so.