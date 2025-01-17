Cohousing projects grow in popularity on the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Friday, 17 January 2025, 17:04 Compartir

The concept of cohousing is a trend that has been growing in recent decades, particularly in northern European countries such as Sweden, Norway and Denmark. With an ageing population and the desire for more independent living but a way of tackling loneliness in old age, away from the traditional model of retirement homes this formula is now catching on throughout Malaga province. In fact, Malaga is at the forefront of senior cohousing’ In Spain

The latest town to catch on to this trend is Vélez-Málaga, where the town hall has granted a licence for the construction of its first senior cohousing project. The facility is to be built on private land which is already registered for residential use and includes 23 homes and 34 parking spaces near the Axarquía hospital.

The Mayor of Velez, Jesús Lupiáñez, and the councillor for town planning, Celestino Rivas, together with the president of the Cohousing Málaga 50 Sociedad Cooperativa Andaluza, Antonio Rosado, presented on Wednesday 15 January confirmed that the licence had been signed. you can create a common space to move into and enjoy a life in collaborative coexistence’.

Communal use

Rivas explained that the concept is homes that are self-managed by a group of people who decide to live together in a way which is “more interdependent and social than usual” and which means that “private use loses prominence in favour of communal use”. In this way, a community is formed where “similar needs, values, expectations and life projects are shared”.

Rivas went on to say that cooperatives of this type are “an alternative to traditional housing” which incorporate “numerous advantages”, with the idea that older people can enjoy “a more active, participative, sustainable life in which to share resources”.

He explained that “the co-operative is the owner of the residential complex,” which according to the model means “the members do not acquire ownership by means of a compulsory contribution to the share capital, but rather the right to use and enjoy the facilities and services in perpetuity”. Subsequently, this right is passed to the legal heirs.