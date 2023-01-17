Malaga’s coastal footpath picks up pace in the Axarquía The latest section of the ‘Senda Litoral’ which will eventually connect the 170 kilometres of the Costa del Sol for walkers is a 18-metre bridge in Rincón de la Victoria

The project to link the 170 kilometres of Malaga's coastline for walkers continues to progress at a good pace and has now reached 85 per cent completion just seven years after it was launched.

The latest section the coastal footpath, which will be an 18-metre long and six-metre wide bridge in Rincón de la Victoria, was announced last Thursday 12 January.

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, is set to invest 871,596 euros in a wooden pedestrian walkway over the town’s Granadillas stream, providing continuity to the Virgen del Carmen promenade.

An important tourist attraction

The project includes cleaning of the riverbed and replanting of native species as well as improvement works in Calle Los Mares, which provides access to the town's promenade.

Announcing the latest section of the project, president of the Diputación and mayor of Rincon, Francisco Salado, said that the path "not only helps to improve the environment, but is also a very important tourist attraction.”

The works will take eight months to complete and are already in the tendering process, with a deadline for bids of 30 January. Earlier last week another new section of the coastal path was announced for Torrox Costa and the provincial authority has set aside seven million euros for the provincial project in 2023.