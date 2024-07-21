Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Guardia Civil officer dies in motorbike accident on Costa del Sol
112 incident

Guardia Civil officer dies in motorbike accident on Costa del Sol

The 54-year-old was on his way to work when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on collision with a car

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 21 July 2024, 07:47

A Guardia Civil officer died on Saturday afternoon in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol as a result of a road traffic accident when the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a car.

The accident happened at around 2pm when the 54-year-old was on his way to the main Guardia Civil station in the town to start duty. There was a head-on collision involving a car on Avenida de la Axarquía, in the Torre de Benagalbón area, which is being investigated by the Local Police force.

The death of the officer, who was not from Rincón de la Victoria but closely linked to the town, has caused great upset among his colleagues, who, according to sources, are "devastated and very affected".

