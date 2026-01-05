Christmas decorations burned and public spaces destroyed in eastern Costa del Sol towns

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 5 January 2026, 16:02 Share

Algarrobo and Vélez-Málaga town halls on the eastern Costa del Sol have condemned a wave of vandalism that took place over New Year in different parts of both municipalities, causing damage to public spaces, sports centres, parks and Christmas decorations.

In Vélez-Málaga sports facilities including the Fernando Hierro sports complex and the paddle tennis court on the Torre del Mar promenade have been vandalised. The damage has affected areas regularly used by residents and sports clubs, causing discontent among users and requiring urgent intervention.

The sports department announced on Friday 2 January via social media that the municipal maintenance services have already begun repair work, with the aim of getting the facilities back up and running as soon as possible. This rapid response has minimised the impact of the damage and avoided the prolonged closure of these public facilities, which are considered key to the town's sporting and social activities.

The town hall has also indicated that the events are being investigated to clarify what happened and identify those responsible, who could face penalties in accordance with current regulations. At the same time, department has called for respect and citizen collaboration, reminding everyone that caring for public facilities is a shared and fundamental responsibility so that they can continue to be enjoyed normally by the entire population.

Vandalism at the padel courts in Torre del Mar, near Algarrobo health centre and poinsettias strewn across the road in Torre del Mar SUR

Vandals had also pulled up the poinsettias on Calle del Mar, Calle Princesa and Custodio Puga in Torre del Mar and they were strewn along the roads. "We regret that there are still people capable of attacking public property," the town hall said in a message on social media.

Algarrobo

Algarrobo town hall has reported the acts of vandalism in a message on its social media accounts, expressing its concern about the impact of these events on community relations and the image of the town.

According to information provided by the town hall, one of the most serious incidents took place in Plaza de España, where several Christmas decorations installed for the festive season had been burned and destroyed. In addition, damage was caused to the Escalerilla park, where the lights were stolen from the Christmas tree and to the Vega park, where the hut had been vandalised and ransacked.

The list of damage also includes the river area, next to the Algarrobo health centre, where several protective grates were torn out and thrown into the water, creating an added risk to the safety of pedestrians and users of this area. The town hall has pointed out that these acts not only represent a financial cost to the municipal coffers, but also directly affect the heritage and well-being of residents and visitors.

The town hall has called on citizens to collaborate in identifying those responsible and preventing further incidents. "We will not tolerate vandalism in our town," the message said. The town hall is considering stepping up surveillance in the affected areas and reminding residents of the importance of caring for and respecting public spaces, especially during a time of year marked by togetherness and collective enjoyment.