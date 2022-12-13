The sweetest Christmas for chocoholics in Spain's Axarquía A nativity scene made from 1,500 kilos of chocolate and measuring some 60 square metres is currently on display in Torre del Mar

A nativity scene made from 1,500 kilos of chocolate is currently on display in a shop on Torre del Mar’s Calle Princesa. The 60-square-metre creation is the brainchild of the Seville-based Choco-Expo company and master chocolatier Álvaro Romero, who were also behind the Titanic chocolate display in the same place during summer.

"It has been our first year on the Costa del Sol and we are very pleased with the public's response," said Romero.

The chocolate exhibition recreates a traditional nativity scene, or Belén (Bethlehem), with the three wise men, Herod's castle, the shepherds and the manger and along with chocolate, nuts and blueberries have also been used. "The chocolate we use cannot be eaten or sold, it is only for the exhibition, we reuse it for the different exhibitions," explains Romero.

As well as visiting the nativity scene, visitors can buy Christmas sweets, nougat and chocolate. Visiting hours are from 10am to 2pm and from 5.30 to 8.30pm every day of the week until the end of January. Entrance to see the display costs two euros for anyone over the age of seven.