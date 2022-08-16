The biggest chocolate Titanic in the world has docked in Torre del Mar on the Costa del Sol Master chocolatier Álvaro Romero has hand-crafted the legendary British ship, which is six metres long and made with 500 kilos of chocolate

Chocolate is a great temptation for children and adults alike, but it is not only used to make delicious sweets and desserts: when in the hands of somebody like master chocolatier Álvaro Romero, it can be turned into real works of art. Evidence of this can be seen in a shop in Calle Princesa in Torre del Mar, until 30 September.

That is where Romero and his company Choco-Expo, which was founded by his parents 20 years ago, are exhibiting a replica of the legendary British ship the Titanic, which is six metres long and made with 500 kilos of chocolate, and several famous London and New York buildings.

In total, 1,500 kilos of pure chocolate – white, dark and milk – have been used for this display, as well as nuts and other ingredients for the emblematic buildings such as the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building in New York and Big Ben and St Paul’s Cathedral in London. “They took over 20,000 hours of work and are completely hand-crafted by me,” Romero told SUR.

To preserve the replicas, he has to keep the premises at a suitable temperature, and he often uses preservatives in the chocolate.

“The chocolate I use for this isn’t edible,” he was quick to point out. “I melt it afterwards and use it again for another sculpture”. The shop does, however, sell an extensive range of his delicious chocolates and other products.

This is the first time the company has exhibited on the Costa del Sol, although it has done so with great success in Seville and Barcelona in the past 15 years.

“We are very pleased, the response from the public has been wonderful,” he said. Entry to the exhibition costs 3 euros for adults and includes a small gift of chocolate, and it is free for children. It can be visited every day of the week from 10am to 2pm and 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

“I’d love to do something similar here for Christmas,” Romero said. “The groups of children who have come have loved it. They are impressed by seeing a chocolate ship which is six metres long, and, after all, it is the biggest one in the world”.