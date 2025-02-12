Children lay symbolic first stone for new 4.4-million-euro Costa del Sol park

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 13:00 Compartir

Children from a local primary school have laid the symbolic first stone of the new Mediterranean park In Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol.

A group of children studying at the Josefina Aldecoa school took an active part in the laying of the first stone of what is, for the Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, "the biggest and most ambitious project" in the town. He explained that 935 new trees are to be planted and 80 replanted and that in total up to 30,121 new species of shrubs will be introduced in the green area.

The schoolchildren each placed legal tender coins in a time capsule as they dug the first hole during the ceremony on Tuesday 11 February. President of the local mountaineering club, José Carlos Cañas, and other representatives of the group also introduced some drawings that the young explorers had made for the time capsule. The Torresol neighbourhood association, the educational community, the president of the association of shopkeepers and entrepreneurs and other representatives of the local community also took part.

4.4 million-euro investment

The symbolic act marked the start of the first phase of the park, located in Torre de Benalgabón, which will see an investment of 4.4 million euros and a completion period of 12 months. This large green space has a second phase, which will cover a total area of 137,683 square metres, the equivalent of 26 football pitches, next to the Benagalbón stream and the area where the La Marina school is located, in Calle Lebeche.

The first phase will be carried out by Unión Temporal de Empresas Construcciones Maygar, S.L. and Copesol, S.L. The park will be enclosed and have three entrance gates, the main one at the roundabout, which will give direct access to what has been named Plaza Polivalente (multi-purpose square). There will also be walkways, a playground, a kiosk with picnic area, outdoor gym equipment and pétanque courts.

Zoom SUR

Salado said, "We will leave for future generations a leisure, sport and nature complex never seen before in Rincón de la Victoria which will have, among other things, a huge sports area of 8,000 square metres, a large children's area of 2,265 square metres, a large forest area with a lake of 4,515 square metres and a total of six linear kilometres for pedestrian paths, cycle paths and cycle lanes."