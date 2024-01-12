Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Viñedos de la Axarquía is based in Torrox. SUR
Cheers! New wines are launched on the Costa del Sol

Julián Sanjuán and Rafael Ruiz expect to sell 7,000 bottles from the newly-opened Viñedos de la Axarquía winery before summer

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Friday, 12 January 2024, 16:18

Viticulture in Malaga is experiencing a boom and in Torrox on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, Julián Sanjuán and Rafael Ruiz have opened a new bodega which they have named Viñedos de la Axarquía.

The company has presented its first wines; a fruity white variety with the Muscatel grape and 'Dominio Arenas', a dry white fermented in oak barrels. They are also carrying out tests with the Vidueño grape variety and Romé grape variety, which is grown in the Axarquía, to produce a red wine.

Viñedos de la Axarquía's current production is around 5,000 litres and the company expects to sell around 7,000 bottles before summer, both in the bodega itself and in restaurants in Torrox, the Axarquía and around Malaga province.

Representatives from the Junta de Andalucía and Torrox town hall recently visited the new bodega and said that the company will give a “boost to commerce and the local economy". Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, said that Viñedos de la Axarquía represents "an added value to wine making, gastronomy, tourism and culture of Torrox". He added that the town hall is looking into "various ways to support dissemination and consumption of wines created in the town".

