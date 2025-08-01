Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Car crashes into terrace of bar on Costa del Sol injuring several people
112 incident

Car crashes into terrace of bar on Costa del Sol injuring several people

The accident happened this morning, while customers were having breakfast

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Friday, 1 August 2025, 11:16

The customers of a bar in Torre de Benagalbón, in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol, were left in shock this morning while having their breakfast. A car crashed into the terrace and injured several people, although their condition is not known at the moment.

It happened at 9.40am, on Avenida de la Axarquía, when 112 emergency service operators received a dozen calls alerting them to the collision of a car with a bar. Immediately, the coordination centre mobilised the Guardia Civil, Local Police, provincial fire brigade and ambulance crews to the scene.

At the moment, medics are treating several people who were injured - three, according to eyewitnesses. However, the seriousness of their injuries is not known at this stage.

Agents from the Armed Forces, for their part, will be in charge of opening an investigation to try to find out the causes of the accident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Residents of eastern Costa del Sol town face hike in water bills
  2. 2 What is the 10/20 rule that can save a child from drowning this summer?
  3. 3 Malaga village in mourning following death of much-loved town hall cleaning service employee
  4. 4 My Little World of Travelling: a guide to the most authentic side of Malaga
  5. 5 Music goes to the movies on the eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Costa golfers invited to tee off in aid of Debra butterfly skin charity
  7. 7 Eastern Costa del Sol town issues building licence for major new housing development
  8. 8 Torremolinos takes plunge and undertakes maintenance work on municipal swimming pools

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Car crashes into terrace of bar on Costa del Sol injuring several people