Car crashes into terrace of bar on Costa del Sol injuring several people

The customers of a bar in Torre de Benagalbón, in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol, were left in shock this morning while having their breakfast. A car crashed into the terrace and injured several people, although their condition is not known at the moment.

It happened at 9.40am, on Avenida de la Axarquía, when 112 emergency service operators received a dozen calls alerting them to the collision of a car with a bar. Immediately, the coordination centre mobilised the Guardia Civil, Local Police, provincial fire brigade and ambulance crews to the scene.

At the moment, medics are treating several people who were injured - three, according to eyewitnesses. However, the seriousness of their injuries is not known at this stage.

Agents from the Armed Forces, for their part, will be in charge of opening an investigation to try to find out the causes of the accident.