'Capital' of eastern Costa del Sol secures 12 million euros in European funding

Vélez-Málaga, which is known as the 'capital' of the Axarquía area of Malaga province, has secured almost 12 million euros in European funding to promote around 20 strategic projects that will transform the municipality's infrastructure, heritage and public services.

The European Commission has ratified the grant of 11.9 million euros from its European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), with a co-financing rate of 85 per cent, bringing the total public investment to just over 14 million euros when the municipal contribution of 15 per cent is added.

Following a draft resolution last October, the final resolution puts Vélez-Málaga among the 20 Spanish municipalities with the highest volume of investment within the EU's EDIL 2021-2027 Plan, placing it on a par with Marbella as well as cities including Malaga, Granada and Cordoba.

The approved project, called 'Ubi Nix Fit Sal', has been drawn up by the town hall under the coordination of councillor Belén Zapata, who has worked with various municipal departments.

Cultural, coastal and social projects

The mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, said a statement that the confirmation "is not only a historic investment figure, but a real opportunity to transform Vélez-Málaga from a strategic, modern and sustainable perspective". In his opinion, the funding ‘endorses the technical work of the town hall and allows us to act on key infrastructure, protect our heritage and improve transport and public services, with a view to the future of the municipality".

The plan is structured around three main areas of action: cultural, coastal defence and social projects. Among the most relevant initiatives is the creation of the so-called “San Roque Node”, a transport interchange on the outskirts of the town centre, in the current premises of the Local Police station, which will promote sustainable transport and reduce road traffic. The Local Police station will be moved to the Mercovélez building, opposite the Pañoleta industrial estate. The building will include bicycle parking, charging points for electric vehicles and the modernisation of the bus stop.

The project also includes the complete renovation of the Teatro del Carmen, the restoration of the former San José de la Soledad convent, the recovery of historic sites such as the Alcazaba fortress, Plaza de la Concepción and the San Sebastián chapel, as well as work to the San Francisco market and warehouses on Calle Real to improve urban integration and pedestrian accessibility.

In the social and coastal areas, the renovation of the Casa de la Viña in Torre del Mar to turn it into a social services centre is included as well as improvements to the rainwater drainage network, road planning and car parks in Chilches, among others.

Other projects in Andalucía

The funding that Vélez-Málaga is to receive forms part of the broad distribution of funds from the EDIL Plan, published by the Ministry of Finance in the Official State Bulletin, which allocates 1.774 billion euros to 242 projects throughout Spain. Andalucía is the region that benefits most, with 735 million euros for 83 projects covering 358 municipalities.

The province of Málaga has been allocated 119.4 million euros for plans that will benefit 26 municipalities. In addition to Vélez-Málaga, these include towns such as Nerja, Benalmádena, Alhaurín de la Torre, Antequera, Rincón de la Victoria and Marbella.

In the case of Nerja, the town hall has obtained 8.9 million euros for cultural, transport and urban regeneration initiatives, with projects such as the future Giner de los Ríos Cultural Centre and the redevelopment of streets in the town centre. Torrox was the only municipality in the Axarquía, out of the four with more than 20,000 inhabitants, that did not receive European funding.

With this final decision, Vélez-Málaga strengthens its position as the driving force behind the Axarquía, with a roadmap aligned with European sustainable urban development objectives. "These funds mark a turning point in our town model," said Lupiáñez, who stressed that the impact of the funding "will translate into tangible improvements in the quality of life of residents and new opportunities for economic and social development".