'Capital' of eastern Costa del Sol reports 15 per cent rise in tourist accommodation in 2025

Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has closed the year with a 14.8 per cent increase in tourism accommodation, reaching 2,452 registrations, according to the latest data from the 2025 Municipal Tourism Bulletin published by the Costa del Sol Public Tourism and Planning Company, which is part of the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga.

In a recent speech about the latest tourism figures, deputy mayor and councillor for tourism, Jesús Carlos Pérez Atencia, said that the figures "confirm the positive evolution and strengthening of a sector that is fundamental to the municipality's economy". Atencia thanked the local business community for its work, noting that "it makes it possible for Vélez-Málaga to continue to consolidate its position as an attractive, competitive and constantly growing destination".

Tourist apartments now account for more than 92% of all registered tourist accommodation. This phenomenon is not unrelated to the trend experienced by the rest of the Costa del Sol and other areas of Andalucía under pressure, where this type of accommodation has experienced rapid expansion.

The municipality also continues to experience sustained growth in hotels, bed and breakfast and rural accommodation, with categories ranging from one to four stars, enabling it to attract a wide variety of visitors.

According to data provided by the town hall, tourism currently employs 4,661 people who pay into the Social Security system, 3.2% of the provincial total, consolidating its position as one of the economic drivers of the Axarquía area. In addition, the municipality is home to 507 tourism companies linked to leisure, catering, transport and other complementary services.

Analysis by subsector confirms the positive trend. Leisure activities are growing by 10 per cent, accommodation by 4.3 per cent, tourist transport by 6.4 per cent and the hospitality sector is maintaining sustained growth. "All this shows that Vélez-Málaga continues to be an attractive destination with an increasingly consolidated tourism structure," Atencia said.

The councillor went on to say that throughout 2026 "our goal is to continue growing, attract visitors throughout the year and generate new opportunities for Vélez-Málaga".

The increase in tourism coincides with several external factors: the property boom on the eastern Costa del Sol in recent years, greater connectivity with Malaga city, despite the growing problems of congestion on the A-7 Mediterranean motorway, especially in Rincón de la Victoria and the growth of cultural and gastronomic offerings. Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga have reinforced their role as centres of attraction, while international demand continues to increase.

Pérez Atencia concluded his speech by highlighting that, together with all the local stakeholders, "we are succeeding in making Vélez-Málaga recognised for its hospitality, cultural wealth, gastronomy, beaches and heritage".