Call for stall holders for new flea market in the Axarquía

Jennie Rhodes Cútar Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The owners of Bar Plaza in the Axarquía village of Cútar are calling for people interested in having a stall at a new monthly flea market which is starting this Sunday.

Stalls are free of charge and the organisers, Sally and Javier from Bar Plaza, have said that anyone with secondhand clothes, or homemade cakes, household items, jewellery and other handcrafts can have a stall at the market.

It starts at 10am under the arches of the town hall building and will take place on the first Sunday of every month. For further information see Facebook: Bar Plaza, Cútar.