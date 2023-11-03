Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The village of Cútar. SUR
Call for stall holders for new flea market in the Axarquía
Events

Call for stall holders for new flea market in the Axarquía

It will take place under the arches of the town hall building in Cútar on the first Sunday of every month

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Cútar

Friday, 3 November 2023, 18:39

Compartir

The owners of Bar Plaza in the Axarquía village of Cútar are calling for people interested in having a stall at a new monthly flea market which is starting this Sunday.

Stalls are free of charge and the organisers, Sally and Javier from Bar Plaza, have said that anyone with secondhand clothes, or homemade cakes, household items, jewellery and other handcrafts can have a stall at the market.

It starts at 10am under the arches of the town hall building and will take place on the first Sunday of every month. For further information see Facebook: Bar Plaza, Cútar.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Submarine sighted off the Costa del Sol causes a stir on social media
  2. 2 Police close down illegal Halloween party on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Exotic fruit that helps prevent cardiovascular diseases is grown for the first time on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 How a quest to find stolen AirPods led to a double kidnapping and 14 arrests on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Ana Mata becomes first woman mayor of Mijas
  6. 6 Six people, including two vets, face 34 years' in jail for illegally trafficking animals from Malaga
  7. 7 Torremolinos Hotel documentary triumphs at film festival in Portugal
  8. 8 A Spanish tapas trail fit for vegans
  9. 9 Benalmádena hopes to better understand the needs of residents with new initiative
  10. 10 Costa Tropical on the south coast of Spain: 'the destination has welcomed us with open arms'

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad