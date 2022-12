Call for donations of clothes and toys The ashuma charity is asking for donations of toys and games for children

A drop off point to donate clothes and toys to charity opened last Tuesday (20 December) in Torre del Mar. The 'Armario Solidario' (charity wardrobe) is being run by the Asociación Humana Malagueña (Ashuma) along with a number of other charities. The campaign will continue until 10 January in the former Social Affairs office in the Viña Málaga area and will be open Monday to Friday from 11am to 1pm and from 5 to 7pm.