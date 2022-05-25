La Caleta de Vélez to host Harry Potter themed Escape Room The themed event will be held this Saturday 28 May from 10am until 10pm

Harry Potter and/or Escape Room fans will get the chance to put their skills to the test this Saturday (28 May) in Caleta de Vélez, where the Escape Room The 'Harry Potter and the Miraculous Skull' will be running.

The activity, which is returning to Caleta after its success in the village at Halloween last year, will be open from 10am until 10pm. It is organised by the association 'As de Guía', whose boss Paco Moreno works with the local youth club.

For further information and to register for the event phone: 661 91 20 27.