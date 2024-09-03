British and Andalusian walking football teams to compete in charity tournament The Cómpeta club, which is about to celebrate its fourth anniversary and is involved in international competitions, is hosting the event on Saturday 7 September to raise funds for a local animal rescue association

Jennie Rhodes Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 14:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Cómpeta Walking Football Club is hosting a tournament for nine teams (eight from across Andalucía and one from the UK) to raise funds for Save a Life Rescue association on Saturday 7 September at the town’s football ground. The event is taking place from 10am to 4pm and “all spectators are welcome” to watch the matches, There's a bar serving refreshments and there will be a raffle says Sarah Baker, manager of the Cómpeta club.

Since it started in 2020, the club has gone from strength to strength and is celebrating its fourth anniversary in October. It now has 45 members and "new members joining all the time as the sport increases in popularity", Baker says. Boca Seniors are male players over 50 and female players over 40. They train 7.30pm on Monday evenings and form part of the Andalucía Walking Football league.

Through the success of the original team, Cómpeta Chicas was set up and they welcome women of all ages to train on Wednesday evenings at 5.30pm. Cómpeta Chicas enter friendly matches against other women’s teams throughout the year and have even made it to the international stage with four Cómpeta Chicas representing Spain in two international walking football tournaments this year; the first in Morocco in March and the second in France in July. Two Cómpeta Chicas will be representing Spain in a tournament in Bangkok, Thailand in December including Sarah.

The Spanish team in Morocco

Sarah admits that she’d never played football before joining the team which she now manages. The club's coach is fellow Cómpeta resident Paul Kavanagh and members reflect the mix of nationalities that live in the town, with British, Dutch, German, French, Spanish and Irish players.

The poster for Saturday's tournament SUR

For further information about Saturday's tournament click here to see the club's Facebook page.