Body of man found on shore of popular Costa del Sol beach

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 10:46

The dead body of a man was found on a beach in Nerja, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, last night (Monday). According to sources from 112 Andalucía, a caller alerted the emergency services control room that at around 9pm he found the body of a man who appeared to be deceased on the shoreline of Carabeillo, in the Mirador del Bendito area. The victim appeared to be a man in his fifties.

Call centre operators quickly mobilised the 061 health emergency services, Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection protection volunteers from Nerja.

Police sources told 112 Andalucía that the deceased, who was clothed, seemingly died of drowning. No further information has been released about his identity or the circumstances of his death.