Basque Country company wins contract to manage popular Costa del Sol tourist attractions

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 30 August 2024, 14:53 | Updated 15:13h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has announced that the contract for the management service of the Roman Villa Antiopa, the Cueva del Tesoro, the Sala Mare Nostrum, Las Musas, the Centro de Interpretación del Folclore Malagueño and the Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana has gone to Eulen, an multinational company with headquarters in Bilbao in Spain’s Basque Country. Although the initial contract is for one year, it includes a clause so that it can be extended to up to four years, meaning that the total value exceeds 1.6 million euros.

Eulen beat two other bidders from Malaga and Murcia. These were BCM Gestión de Servicios, a limited company with its registered office in Malaga city and another Malaga-based company with an international presence, Construcciones Sánchez Domínguez, Sando, which submitted a bid as part of a joint venture with Salzillo Servicios Integrales which is based in Alcantarilla, Murcia.

The key to winning the contract was the proposal presented for the development of a programme of cultural and heritage activities as well as catering for the wide range of nationalities that visit Rincón de la Victoria’s attractions, among other aspects.

The town hall pointed out that overall management of the sites will continue to be the responsibility of the town hall and it is the visitor access control system that will be outsourced. The model is already applied in Villa Antiopa, since its opening to the public in 2022, and, in view of the excellent operation of the system it has been extended to other facilities.