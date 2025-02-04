Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the areas that is set to get a new footpath SUR
Axarquía villages to be connected via new footpaths
Infrastructure

The provincial authority in Malaga is to award grants to Colmenar town hall to help encourage rural tourism in the area

Eugenio Cabezas

Colmenar

Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 15:55

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, has approved funding of 444,640 euros to adapt two footpaths and a pedestrian path in Colmenar in the Axarquía, on the eastern side of Malaga province. The project is designed to provide new places for hiking in the area.

The president of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, explained in a statement that the green light has been given to two grants to Colmenar town hall to undertake the action, as requested by the council.

Salado highlighted the support of the provincial authority to initiatives proposed by towns and villages that contribute to improving and promoting nature and rural tourism, which in turn helps the local economy. "These initiatives also serve to improve the quality of life of the residents," he said.

Salado explained that a 245,453-euro grant has been awarded to Colmenar town hall for the construction of two new paths; one that follows the river and the other is rural.

Connections to neighbouring villages

The aim is to adapt the pre-existing river path between the centre of the village and La Moheda residential area in neighbouring Casabermeja, which would extend the river paths between the two villages. Work will be carried out on a 3.5-kilometre-long path to clear it and improve accessibility.

A rural path between Colmenar and Riogordo will also be upgraded. Along a 5.5-kilometre route, existing public footpaths will be repaired and a new rest area is planned at the start of the route with tables, benches and more trees to provide shade.

The Diputación has also granted another 199,187-euro subsidy to Colmenar town hall for the adaptation of a footpath next to the A-7204 regional road. It will start at the end of the village, near the petrol station, and will reach the Camino de los Pozuelos and the Cañada Real de Alhama de Antequera tracks.

It will be 500 metres long and 1.5 metres wide and have wooden railings along the entire route, except where there are no considerable slopes, and will have an 18-metre metal footbridge.

surinenglish Axarquía villages to be connected via new footpaths