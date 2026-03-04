Axarquía towns promote their tourist attractions in Berlin

Pilar Martínez Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 12:07 Share

Town halls from the Axarquía area of Malaga province have travelled to Berlin for the city's annual ITB tourism trade fair. Speaking at the fair, Óscar Medina, mayor of Torrox which is home to one of the largest German communities in Spain, said that German tourism "is filling Torrox once again and becoming the iconic destination of its golden age".

He added that Germans are no longer just looking for sun and beaches, but are choosing to enjoy the countryside and be in contact with nature. "We are the leading rural destination in Andalucía in this market," he said.

Medina claimed that one in ten Germans who come to Andalucía choose Torrox and he estimates that more than 100,000 visit the eastern Costa del Sol town each year. In addition to visitors, Medina said that more than 6,000 Germans have properties in Torrox.

"German tourists choose us because of the perception that the sea is good for their health, the climate and the quality of life," he said, adding, "There is no better campaign than having the best climate in Europe."

Rincón de la Victoria

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, who has also travelled to the German capital for the event, said that the town has seen a 153 per cent increase in German tourists in recent years and that around 25,000 Germans decided to spend their holidays in the town in 2025.

"An agreement has been reached with a tour operator that has driven this growth and is convinced that the destination offers a very complete experience for travellers looking for beaches, with seven kilometres of coastline, gastronomy, cultural activities and the option of relaxing inland," says Salado, who points out the proximity to Malaga city, which he considers a key complement.

As for expectations for this year, Salado said that "they are good, although limited by the volume of accommodation in the municipality". He also pointed out that last year Rincón saw a significant increase in the number of international tourists, which he attributes to "the steady stream of visitors to major tourism fairs such as the World Travel Market in London and the ITB". He also noted that more and more foreigners are choosing to buy a second home in the town, in particular Dutch, Belgian and British nationals.