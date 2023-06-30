Axarquía town launches campaign to prevent gender-based violence among young people The campaign will be launched via social media networks and will feature at fairs and other events with a large influx of young people, including the Weekend Beach festival, fairs in Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga and the air show

Vélez-Málaga town hall has launched a new campaign with the aim of preventing gender-based violence among young people.

According to the town’s councillor for Equality, Juan García, "The objectives of the campaign are to prevent situations in which young girls may find themselves at risk and to inform about attitudes and acts considered as harassment and aggression, which we are often unaware of".

García emphasised that "the campaign consists of a series of posters which, through images that represent situations that can occur during leisure time and in relationships, we are trying to draw the attention of the young population to this type of behaviour".

Purple point

The campaign will be launched via social media networks as well as at bus stops as well as at fairs and other events with a large influx of young people, including the Weekend Beach festival, fairs in Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga and the air show.

A ‘purple point’ is an identifiable space where anyone can go to ask for information about the issue, as well as advice for victims. The points will be staffed by qualified personnel who will be easily identifiable.

The councillor thanked "Paqui, María José and Vicky, from the women's information centre in Vélez-Málaga for their contribution to this campaign, which has been designed by Maria Murnau, an illustrator known on social media networks as 'Feminista Ilustrada' (Illustrated Feminist).