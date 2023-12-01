Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Nerja town hall E. Cabezas
Axarquía town to create first pet register

Nerja town hall is to sign an agreement with Malaga’s College of Veterinary Surgeons, which will be responsible for processing the data

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 1 December 2023, 11:27

Nerja town hall and Malaga’s College of Veterinary Surgeons are to sign a collaboration agreement, as agreed at the last town hall meeting, to create the town’s first pet register, councillor for public health Javier Rodríguez has said in a press release.

The database will be created and managed by the College of Veterinarians, who will also create a census of potentially dangerous dogs (PPP) and other animals that are also classified as potentially dangerous.

The agreement also states that Malaga's College of Veterinarians will train town hall officials on how to implement the register and provide local police officers with six microchip readers.

Rodríguez has also held a meeting with the Costa Animal Society and Refugio Felino de Leo animal associations, and with private carers who manage the town’s cat colonies, to talk about the implementation of Spain’s new animal welfare law, which came into force on 29 September.

The councillor asked the associations and individuals for an inventory of the number of colonies, their locations, number of animals and their condition, as well as the people responsible for their care, with the aim of regularising the town's cat colonies in accordance with the new animal welfare law.

