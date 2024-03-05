Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torrox pueblo. E. Cabezas
Axarquía town calls for more police officers in the province following rise in burglaries in rural areas
Axarquía town calls for more police officers in the province following rise in burglaries in rural areas

Torrox town hall argues that the problem is affecting tourism in many inland areas of Malaga

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 16:57

Town councillors in Torrox on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol agreed during a council meeting on Monday 4 March to ask Spain's central government to increase the number of police officers and resources in Malaga province and in particular the Axarquía area following a rise in the number of burglaries in rural areas.

According to councillor José Manuel Fernández, who proposed the motion, there has been a “constant rise” in burglaries in recent months. In a statement he argued that the situation affects “not only residents”, but also the growing trend in tourism in the province’s inland towns and villages.

Fernández said in the statement that Torrox’s Guardia Civil "lacks the necessary officers to properly ensure the safety of our municipality and the neighbouring towns of Algarrobo and Sayalonga”.

