Axarquía Roman villa nominated for 'best Andalusian conservation project' award The winners of the Expone awards will be announced on 20 June and the Rincón de la Victoria monument is up against a church in Seville and a museum in Antequera

The archaeological site and the enhancement of the Roman villa of Torre de Benagalbón in Rincón de la Victoria, Villa Antiopa, has been nominated for the Expone awards which recognises best practice in innovation in museums and exhibitions and is promoted by the association of museologists and museographers of Andalucía (AMMA).

Villa Antiopa's nomination is in the category of 'Best Andalusian conservation project' in the third year of the awards in which a first prize and two runners-up prizes will be chosen for each of the categories.

The winners will be announced on 20 June at the CM Malaga - Culture & Museums, International Tech Forum which will bring together the main organisations and individuals involved in cultural and museum management to exchange experience, knowledge and best practice, with a view to defining a more efficient, inclusive and sustainable future for the sector.

High quality of nominations

The acting mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said in a statement that the nomination “recognises the heritage, historical and cultural value of Villa Antiopa and also the work that has been done to recover this Roman villa from the late third century for the enjoyment of residents and visitors”.

The organisers of the Expone awards have highlighted the high quality of all 50 nominations. They were created in 2020 to recognise the value, effort and excellence of professional practice in projects or strategies developed by museums and exhibition centres based in Andalucía.

Villa Antiopa is up against the restoration of the Santa Clara Church in Seville, and Antequera’s museum and municipal historical archive.